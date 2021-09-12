Three-Storey Building Develops Crack! Tenants Evacuate Fearing Collapse

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the tenants of a three-story building at Raghunathnagar in Dumduma area after the structure developed a huge crack following hours of incessant downpour in Bhubaneswar and adjoining areas.

At first, the tenants noticed the building to be crumbling and assumed it to be a tremor. But soon they discovered a huge crack in the wall of the house.

Fearing that the structure would possibly collapse as it was tilting downwards at a very slow pace, the residents immediately started evacuating the building and moved to safer places with their belongings.

On intimation, the owner of the house Shiba Nayak reached the spot and helped the tenants to shift to other locations with the help of locals.

Besides, people have been advised not to go near the building as it is unsafe.