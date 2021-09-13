Three Staffers At The Retreat Test COVID Positive Ahead Of Prez Kovind’s Shimla Visit

New Delhi: Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Shimla on September 16, as many as three staff members of The Retreat have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, all three staff members are asymptomatic and have been quarantined at Craignano on the Shimla-Naldehra highway in Mashobra. Their primary contacts are being traced.

President Kovind is slated to visit Shimla from September 16 to 20. He will arrive here at Kalyani Helipad on September 16 on a five-day programme.

He will address the special session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on September 17 as a part of the events to mark the golden jubilee of statehood.

Besides addressing the Vidhan Sabha session, he is scheduled to visit the Indian Audit and Accounts Academy, Yarrows and would also host “At Home” on September 19. The President is likely to return to Delhi on September 20.