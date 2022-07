Cuttack: As many as three staff of Madhusudan Law University here have tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the students decided to boycott the examinations.

Fearing getting infected with the deadly virus, the students demanded to change the examination centre or to conduct the exam online in mode.

Meanwhile, Odisha today reported 428 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 56 from below 18 years of age category.