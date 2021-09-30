Three Special Trains To Resume Service: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: It has been decided to resume the services of Cuttack-Puri-Cuttack, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack and Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special trains, informed the East Coast Railway.
Following trains will resume services:
08431/08432 Cuttack-Puri-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions w.e.f. 4th October, 2021.
08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions w.e.f. 6th October, 2021.
08462/08461 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions w.e.f. 6th October, 2021.