Three Shooters Test Positive For COVID-19 At ISSF World Cup

New Delhi: At least three shooters participating in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital, have self-isolated themself in their hotel room after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent.

So far, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament. On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.