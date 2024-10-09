New Delhi: The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John Jumper for their pioneering work on proteins, the fundamental components of life.

David Baker is affiliated with the University of Washington in Seattle, while Demis Hassabis and John Jumper are associated with Google DeepMind in London.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

In 2003, Baker engineered a novel protein, and his team has consistently produced innovative protein designs since then, yielding applications in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nanomaterials, and miniature sensors, according to the Nobel Committee.

Hassabis and Jumper developed an AI model capable of predicting the structures of nearly all 200 million proteins known to researchers, the committee noted.

Heiner Linke, the Nobel Committee for Chemistry’s Chair, remarked that scientists have long aspired to predict proteins’ three-dimensional structures.

“Demis Hassabis and John Jumper achieved this four years ago, in 2020, through adept use of artificial intelligence, enabling the prediction of the intricate structures of virtually any protein discovered in nature,” Linke stated.

“Another scientific aspiration has been the construction of new proteins to harness nature’s versatility for human use. David Baker has addressed this challenge,” he continued. “He has crafted computational tools that empower scientists to devise extraordinary new proteins with completely unique shapes and functions, thus unlocking the limitless potential for humanity’s utmost good.”

The previous year’s chemistry accolade was awarded to three researchers for their contributions to quantum dots—minuscule particles mere nanometers wide capable of emitting intensely bright coloured light, with applications spanning electronics to medical imaging.

The Nobel announcements commenced Monday, bestowing the medicine award upon Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun. Pioneers in machine learning, John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, were honoured with the physics prize.

The sequence of awards will proceed with the Literature Prize on Thursday, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, and concluding with the Economics Award on October 14.

The prize includes a monetary reward of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1 million), originating from a bequest by the prize’s founder, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Laureates are invited to accept their honours at the award ceremonies on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s passing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...