Three sailors killed in explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, said the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

According to an official release, INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly.

“Responding immediately, the ship’s crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage,” the release added.

“A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause,” the Indian Navy further informed.

The incident took place when the Rajput-class destroyer was docked at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.