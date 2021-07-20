Three Rockets Hit Near Afghanistan Presidential Palace

Kabul: At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday. However, there were no injuries, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.

According to reports, Abdullah was at the palace at the time of the rocket attack. The rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds.

The palace is in the middle of a so-called Green Zone that is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire, and streets near the palace have long been closed off.

Abdullah Abdullah, the No. 2 official in the government, returned on Monday from the first high-level round of peace talks with the Taliban in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar.