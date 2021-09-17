Three Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Three rivers are flowing above the danger mark while several others are swelling across Odisha.

The Baitarani river was flowing at 18.12 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district by 6.00 AM today against the danger level of 17.83 metres. However, the water level was falling.

The Subarnarekha has breached the danger mark at Jamsholaghat and Rajghat. While the water level was falling at Jamsholaghat, it was still swelling at Rajghat.

At Jamsholaghat, the water was flowing at 49.62 metres against the danger level of 49.15 metres. At Rajghat, it was flowing at the danger level of 10.36 metres by 6.00 AM today.

Similarly, the Jalaka river was flowing at 6.50 metres at Mathani in Balasore against the danger level of 5.50 metres by 6.00 AM today. However, the water level was falling.