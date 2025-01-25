A Vigilance court in Sundargarh today convicted three retired soil conservation staffers in a corruption case and sentenced them to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment.

B. Kamaraj Behera, Former Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired), Rasananda Choudhury, Former Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired), and Narendra Kalo, Former Jr. Soil Conservation Assistant (Retired) all of Gopalpur Range under Hemgiri Block in Sundargarh, were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance for misappropriating the government money during plantation at Bangurkela by way of forging the vouchers/muster rolls.

Vigilance Special Judge, Sundargarh today sentenced all the convicts—B. Kamaraj Behera, Rasananda Choudhury, and Narendra Kalo –to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and pay a fine of Rs.15,000 each.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Kamaraj & Choudhury, and Kalo, from service following their conviction.