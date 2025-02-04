East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Parmeshwar Funkwal, felicitated three Railway employees for their exceptional vigilance and prompt action that played a pivotal role in averting potential mishaps and ensuring the safety and integrity of train operations.

The ceremony, held at the ECoR headquarters, was attended by Additional General Manager Mohes Kumar Behera and senior officials including the Principal Chief Safety Officer.

In recognition of his exceptional vigilance and swift response, Binod Bihari Behera, Station Master (SM) of Sitabinj, played a critical role in preventing a potential mishap, underscoring his commitment to railway safety. The incident occurred on 15th November 2024, at 05:39 AM, when Shri Behera, while passing through the Sitabinj-Basantapur section, noticed smoke emitting from the 22nd BOXNHL wagon of the train. The axle had overheated, and immediate action was required to prevent further damage. Shri Behera quickly acted and ensured the train was detached at Basantapur.

Damburu Gauda, Track Maintainer-IV of Gang No-51 at Therubali Railway Station while conducting a night patrol in the Theruvali-Singapur Road ‘B’ Cabin section on 23rd November 2024, detected a weld failure on the down line. His quick identification of the issue led to the immediate imposition of a 30 km/h speed restriction, preventing potential accidents. His prompt report to the Junior Engineer/Therubali & Station Manager/Therubali ensured that appropriate corrective actions were taken promptly.

K. Dhanunjaya Rao, Train Manager (Sr. Goods), Rayagada on 17th November 2024 noticed smoke emitting from a wagon wheel of a Goods Train at Baiguda, while en route from Damanjodi to Baiguda. He quickly identified that the issue was caused by a hot axle on the 12th wagon. His prompt action in controlling the situation at BGUA prevented further complications, ensuring the safety of the train and its crew.

Funkwal praised these employees for their quick response and exemplary alertness, which are critical in ensuring the smooth and safe operation of the railway network. He emphasized that the diligence of every railway employee directly contributes to the safety and security of passengers and the efficient running of trains.

The ECoR GM further encouraged all railway employees to stay vigilant and committed to their duties, reinforcing the importance of safety at every level of railway operations.