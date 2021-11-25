Three Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Koraput

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja from Sagarguda village area in Koraput district.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 30 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input, a joint team comprising Jalaput, Machkund, and Lamtaput police officials conducted a raid and seized 3 quintals of ganja along with other incriminating materials.

According to preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the Ganja was smuggled from Jalaput area of Koraput district to Chhattisgarh.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal trade.