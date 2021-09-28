Three Polish regions scrap anti-LGBT resolutions
Poland: Three Polish regions voted to scrap resolutions that declared them free of “LGBT ideology”.
It comes after the European Commission threatened to pull funding.
The resolutions were first passed in 2019, with local authorities viewing campaigns for gay rights as an attack on “traditional”, Catholic values.
Almost 100 other regions passed similar anti-LGBT resolutions that year, drawing ire from the EU, which said it violated discrimination laws.