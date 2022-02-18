Three Police Personnel Killed, Over 15 Hurt After Bus Overturns In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, as many three police personnel were killed and more than 15 other police personnel were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Sorisapadar village on Papadahandi-Kosamuguda in Nabarangpur district on Friday evening.

According to reports, the bus was ferrying around 40 personnel of Nabarangpur Reserve Police to Kosamuguda block which is going to polls in the third phase of Panchayat elections on Sunday.

Sources said the driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle skidded off the road and turned turtle on the roadside killing three police personnel on the spot.

On intimation, fire services personnel reached the spot and rushed the injured cops to Papadahandi Community Health Centre. Reportedly, one critically injured victim has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Nabarangpur SP Purushottam Das, Papadahandi SDPO, IIC Subhendu Kumar Sabar, Nabarangpur IIC Tariq Ahmad, Papadahandi Tehsildar Jogeswar Bhoi also reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.