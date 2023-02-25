Three Police Personnel Injured In Attack By Cattle Smugglers

Cuttack: At least three police personnel sustained critical injuries after they were allegedly attacked by cattle smugglers at Gopinathpur Sasan Chhak in Cuttack district.

The victims have been identified as the Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Tigiria police station, a Sub-Inspector (SI), and one Assistant Sub-Inspector.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday night when the police personnel were on a patrolling operation, sources said.

All of them are now undergoing treatment at Tigiria hospital, said sources.