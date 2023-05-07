Three Poachers Arrested From Debrigarh Sanctuary

Sambalpur: A night patrolling team of Hirakud Wildlife Division apprehended three wildlife poachers from Debrigarh Sanctuary in the wee hours of Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Subhas Gardia (47) of Kuketira village, Raghupati Dharua (52) of Rengali village, and Digambar Sahu (46) of Rengali Village in Bargarh district.

According to the forest division, a team lead by Forester, a lady Forest Guard and 10 squads patrolling at periphery areas of Debrigarh Sanctuary, near Rengali Beat situated in the western part of Debrigarh Sanctuary in Bargarh District.

After receipt of information on the movement of poachers from Kuketira and Rengali sides to the Sanctuary, patrolling was intensified in that zone. When the forest squads tried to nab the poachers, they opened fire.

However, the forest squad managed to zero in on the three accused persons and seized one country-made gun, knife, axe and matchstick. The patrolling team nabbed the trio before they could commit poaching last night.

From preliminary investigation, it is known that country-made guns used for poaching were procured by the accused from Megpal & Basupali village near Kisinda area of Sambalpur district. The illegal firearms and gun powder were locally made in the village.

“Due to informer networking, could arrest them before incident of any poaching. The intention of the poachers was to sell the meat of wild animals and also collect animal trophies like skin and horns which could fetch them more money. The arrested trio has been forwarded to Attabira court today and further investigation is under progress,” the forest dept said.

Regularly patrolling 24/7 is done by 6 troops in periphery areas of Debrigarh Sanctuary. While two troops cover the border, 12 teams patrol inside the sanctuary. Sharing of information is done by 5 control rooms operated by trained VHF operators, the forest dept added.