Three Poachers Arrested For Electrocuting Elephant In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Three persons have been arrested for electrocuting elephant in Sadar range of Sambalpur Forest Division.

A team led by Range officer Sambalpur sadar Hari Shankar Naik arrested the accused, registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Indian Electricity Act.

Three accused are Prasanta Mirdha (30), Dilip Mirdha (34), Goura Mirdha, Bideshi Mirdha (45). All are residents of Khairmal village in the same district.

As per the preliminary investigation, they intended to poach wild boar by electrocution. They wanted to celebrate Pushya Purnima by hunting wild boar, officials said.

However, elephant came in contact with the live wire instead of boar.

A team of veterinary doctors conducted the post-mortem in presence of RCCF, DFO, ACF and other senior forest officers.

Further interrogation and investigation are underway, they said.