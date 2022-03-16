Three Places Sizzle With Over 40 Degrees As Heat Wave Intensifies In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions prevailed in Odisha as three places of the state recorded temperatures over 40 degrees celsius on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury recorded 40 degrees Celsius at Angul, Titilagarh 40.2 degrees Celsius and Bolangir 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius and Cuttack 38 degrees Celsius.

All the 30 IMD stations in Odisha have recorded a maximum temperature of above 32 degrees Celsius with the seaside town of Gopalpur remaining the coolest by recording a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, IMD added.