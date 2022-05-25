Three Persons Killed After Dumper Truck Hits Their Vehicle In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Three persons were killed after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle from behind on NH-55 near the Bhabanipalli area under the Jujumara police limits of Sambalpur district.

Identities of the deceased have been identified as Goatm Sahu, Jitu and Satya.

The three persons were travelling on a motorcycle this morning when their vehicle was hit from the rear by a dumper.

The impact of the collision was so much that all the three motorcyclists dispersed and died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, and arrested the driver of the dumper. Police have seized the body of the three deceased persons and further investigation of the case is underway.