Three Omicron Positive Patients Recover At City-Based Covid Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Three persons who tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19 after their return from Nigeria and were being treated at a city-based hospital, have reportedly recovered from the infection and discharged on Tuesday night.

According to a statement by the authorities of SUM Covid Hospital, a woman and her two minor daughters, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital after being tested positive for Omicron, have recovered and were discharged on Tuesday.

On December 21, the woman and her two daughters were admitted to SUM Covid Hospital, where they were diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from Nigeria. Swab samples were later sent to Genome Sequencing and were found Omicron positive.

The three patients, however, had mild symptoms of the infection. They were under treatment in the hospital for 14 days before being discharged on Tuesday evening. Earlier, one patient was discharged after recovering from Omicron infection.

The number of Omicron cases is on the rise across the county, while in Odisha, the count of Omicron cases went up to 61 on 5th January with the detection of 24 new cases.