Three Of Family Injured As Miscreants Set House On Fire In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three members of a family including a 12-year-old boy were critically injured after miscreants allegedly set their house on fire at Itabhata village under Brajarajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, the incident took place while they were asleep when some miscreants allegedly set their house on fire. Subsequently, the couple and their 12-year-old son sustained critical injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment.

More details are awaited.