Three of family in Keonjhar critical after suicide bid; shifted to Cuttack Hosp

Alati: Three members of a family turned critical after consuming poison reportedly over a family dispute in Padana village under Ramchandrapur Police Station limits in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Pradeep Sahu, his wife Baby Sahu, and mother Ranjulata Sahu consumed poisonous substance over a suspected argument between the trio.

Some neighbours admitted them to the nearby Anandpur Hospital. However, their health condition remained critical.

Reportedly, all three have been shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment.