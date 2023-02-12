Three Of Family Found Dead In Koraput, Reason Unclear

Jeypore: In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead in mysterious condition at Toyaput under Laxmipur police station in Koraput district on Sunday.

All the three deceased are Linga Bisoyee, his wife and four-year-old kid.

Linga was found hanging in the room while his wife’s body was found lying on a sofa. Similarly, the body of the teenage girl was found under the Sofa.

The incident sent a shock wave in the locality.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies before launched an investigation.

The exact reason behind their death has remained unclear. Family feud is said to be the reason of such an unfortunate incident.