Three Of Family Electrocuted To Death After House Gets Charged In Jagatsinghpur Village

Jagatsinghpur: A couple and their minor daughter were electrocuted to death after the house got charged. The tragic incident has been reported from Banito village under Tirtol Police limits of Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased were identified as Pintu Swain, his wife Kamini Swain and daughter Papali Swain.

According to reports, the family was inside the house this evening when the structure got charged. As a result, three members of the family were electrocuted.

Sources said, Bhramarabara Swain, who happens to be their neighbour, was also critically injured during the bid to save them.

Later, the villagers rescued them and rushed to Manijanga community health center. However, the couple and their minor daughter were declared dead.

Reportedly, the critically injured neighbour has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.

A pal of gloom descended in the locality following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the entire family.