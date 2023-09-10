Three Of Family Consume Poison In Suicide Bid; One Dead In Bargarh

Bargarh: Three members of a family attempted suicide by drinking pesticides in Sohela of Bargarh district. One of them died during treatment while others are undergoing treatment at Sohela hospital.

The name of the deceased is Bansidhar Sahoo. He died under treatment at Burla Hospital.

The condition of Bansidhar’s mother Kumudini and sister Subarman Mahajan is critical. They are undergoing treatment at Sohela Hospital.

Kumudini Sahu, wife of late Arjun Sahu of Masterpada in Sohela, son Phulidhar Sahu and daughter Subarman Mahajan consumed pesticides at their home today around 11:00 am. The door of the house was locked from the inside. Sensing trouble, neighbours informed the police.

Police arrived and broke open the door only to find them in a critical condition. Police admitted them to Sohela Hospital. Bansidjhar was shifted to Burla Hospital where he died.

Arjun Sahu passed away on September 6 after a prolong illness. After his death, the whole family was under mental stress. It is said that attempted suicide due to mental pressure.