Three Of Family Asphyxiated To Death In Abandoned Well In Sonepur

Sonepur: In an unfortunate incident, three persons of a family were asphyxiated to death in an abandoned well while catching turtles in Kuibahal village under Rampur police Station limits in Sonepur district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sadhu Kalse (55), his son Alok Kalse (20) of Kuibahal village and son-in-law Nabin Motari (32), a resident of Sulei village in Sonepur.

According to reports, Sadhu discovered turtles inside the an abandoned well at Anandapur near Kuibahal village and entered the well. But, he was unable to come out and got trapped.

In a bid to rescue Sadhu, his son Alok and son-in-law Nabin also entered the abandoned well and tried to pull him out but in vain. However, the trio were got suffocated inside the narrow well and were asphyxiated to death.

Later, the fire service personnel recovered the bodied. A pal of gloom descended over the village following the tragic death of the three persons.