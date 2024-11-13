Bhubaneswar: In a commendable recognition of their outstanding contributions to crime investigation, three police officers from Odisha have been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak for the year 2024. The honored officers are Sabyasachi Malla, Rajendra Narayan Pattanik, and Rigan Kindo.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak is a national award presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs to police personnel who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their investigative work. This year, the award highlights the exemplary efforts of these officers in solving complex cases and ensuring justice.

Sabyasachi Malla, known for his meticulous approach and unwavering commitment, has been instrumental in cracking several high-profile cases. Rajendra Narayan Pattanik’s innovative investigative techniques and dedication to duty have earned him this accolade. Rigan Kindo’s relentless pursuit of justice and his ability to solve intricate cases have also been recognized with this honor.

The awards were presented in a ceremony attended by senior officials and dignitaries, who lauded the officers for their exceptional service. The recognition serves as an inspiration to other law enforcement personnel and underscores the importance of diligence and expertise in crime investigation.

A total of 463 personnel nationwide received the Union Home Minister’s recognition.

Pattanik received the award for his exceptional investigation of a double murder case in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, in 2020. The case, which involved 19 accused, resulted in 17 people being sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Malla was recognized for his work on a challenging case involving the murder of an unidentified woman in Ganjam district in 2021.

After her body was found in a forest area, Malla’s team identified the woman after 10 days, using DNA profiling. The accused was later arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kindo was awarded for solving an unknown murder case in Malkangiri in 2022. His investigation led to the arrest of two persons, both of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment by the local court.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak is awarded to recognise excellence in police work, promote high professional standards, and enhance the morale of the officers.