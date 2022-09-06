Three Odia sculptors get National award

Bhubaneswar: Sculptor Sushant Kumar Das and palm leaf engraving Vijayalakshmi Swain will be given national awards. Similarly, palm leaf engraving Naamamanjari Nayak will also receive national award. Union Ministry of Handicrafts has announced sculptor and national award.

While this award has been announced for the year 2019, there is no one from Odisha in the category of Shilpiguru Award. 10 people from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been selected for the award.

Among the 19 people in the national award list, there are two from Odisha and one from Odisha in the women’s category. Landscape sculptor Sushant Kumar Das of Palai village in Badchana block of Jajpur district and Vijayalakshmi Swain of ​​Puri district have been selected for this award.

National Award is conferred on a craftsperson in recognition of his/her outstanding contribution towards the development of crafts and who is above the age of 30 years and is having 10 years of experience in the field of handicrafts on 31st of December of the previous year.

Besides, the National Merit Certificate award is conferred on Master craftspersons in recognition of their body of work, work undertaken to promote the crafts, dissemination of the same and his/her skill level and who is above the age of 30 years and is having 10 years experience in the field of handicrafts as on 31st December, of the previous year.