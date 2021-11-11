Three Odia Players In FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 Squad

Bhubaneswar: Hockey India on Thursday named the 18-member team including three from Odisha for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021, slated to begin on 24 November 2021. They were Abhishek Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako and Sunil Jojo.

The event will witness 16 top teams from across the globe vie for the honors which were previously won by India in 2016.

The team will see Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of India’s historic Olympic Bronze Medal feat, as Captain of the squad while defender Sanjay who was part of the India U-18 team that won Silver at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires will shoulder the responsibility of Vice-Captain.

The 18-member team includes Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Pawan, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem and Boby Singh Dhami have been chosen as alternate players who will be allowed to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to covid-19.