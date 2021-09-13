Three Notorious Criminal Held In Bhubaneswar, 20 Mobile Phones Seized 

Bhubaneswar: At least three notorious criminals involved in several crimes were arrested by the Khandagiri police in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Binay Kumar Mohapatra (22), Rabi Nayak (20), and Ramakanta Mallick.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after one Dilip Kumar Sahu lodged a complaint with the local police station alleging that some miscreants snatched his phone while he was en route to Barmunda.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. The cops have also seized 20 mobile phones and a speeding motorcycle from them.

Several cases are pending against the accused persons in different police stations in the smart city, police informed.