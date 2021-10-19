Three Newly Elevated Judges To Orissa High Court Take Oath

Cuttack: Three newly elevated judges to Orissa High Court took the oath of office on Tuesday. Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath to the new judges.

The three new judges are Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Justice Radha Krishna Patnaik, Justice Sashikant Mishra.

Notably, the names of Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Judicial Officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikanta Mishra had been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium in a meeting held on September 29.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana appointed them and as Judges of the Orissa High Court on October 14.