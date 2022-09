Three Newborn Babies Found Dead In Pond In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: The bodies of three newborn babies are found near a pond in Indipur village in Dhenkanal district on Friday.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore after some locals spotted the bodies and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, Dhenkanal Sadar Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.