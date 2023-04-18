Three New Fire Stations To Come Up In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a proposal to set up three new fire service station in Bhubaneswar.

In view of the growing population and city, the government has taken such a decision.

Three new fire stations here will strengthen the fire extinguishing system and provide protection to the people.

These three stations will be established at Tamando, Mancheswar and Pahal. The government has created 45 posts for the purpose.

Each center will have 15 staff including one station officer, two leading firemen, one driver-Havildar, one fireman-driver and 10 firemen among the 15 personnel.