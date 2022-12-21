Three New Cultural Sites Added To UNESCO’s Tentative List Of World Heritage Sites

New Delhi: Three new cultural sites in India, including the iconic Sun Temple at Modhera, historic Vadnagar town in Gujarat, and rock-cut relief sculptures of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites, the ASI said on Tuesday.

Three Places Added To A Tentative List Of UNESCO Heritage Sites:

The UNESCO website describes a tentative list as an “inventory of those properties which each State Party intends to consider for nomination”.

On Tuesday, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted to share the news and also shared images of the three sites.

“Congratulations India! India adds 3 more sites to @UNESCO’s Tentative List: 01 Vadnagar- A multi-layered Historic town, Gujarat 02 Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments 03 Rock-cut Sculptures and Reliefs of the Unakoti, Unakoti Range, Unakoti District,” he tweeted.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also shared his tweet and added that the step will provide a big boost to India’s cultural heritage.

“Big boost to #India’s cultural heritage, as Sun Temple, Modhera & adjoining monuments, rock-cut Sculptures & Reliefs of Unakoti and Vadnagar, a multi-layered historic town, Gujarat is the 3 new sites added to Tentative List of @UNESCO #WorldHeritagesites, making the count to 52,” it tweeted.