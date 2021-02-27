Three nabbed for sexually exploiting minor girl in Kuchinda

Kuchinda: Kuchinda childline team has nabbed three persons including a woman for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl, who was rescued two days ago from the local bus stand.

During counselling, the officials learnt that the minor girl belongs to Kuchinda municipality region and she had left the house after being impregnated by a youth who had maintained an illicit relationship by giving her false promise of marriage.

She told the childline officials that she had shifted to a rented room in Kuchinda after aborting the child. But, the landlady exploited her in many ways and forced her to keep illicit relationship with unknown persons. Therefore, she fled the rented house and took the help of childline officials.

A case (44/21) has been registered under the POCSO Act and other Sections of IPC and the minor girl sent to Sambalpur for medical examination, informed Kuchinda IIC Kamal Kanta Panda.