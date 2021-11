Three Motorists Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As many as three persons have been killed in separate road mishaps in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

According to reports, a motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap at Dhakota chhak under Ghasipura Police station limits today.

In another accident, two other motorcyclists were killed at Silkabeda chhak and Janjali village respectively.