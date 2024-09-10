Bhubaneswar: At least three more Vande Bharat Express trains will run through Odisha from September 15, the East Coast Railway said on Tuesday. The new trains that will run through Odisha are Tata-Berhampur, Rourkela-Howrah and Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. These three are among the 10 such trains scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Odisha Legislative Assembly Chamber and handed him a special invitation by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to attend the Vande Bharat Train flag-off ceremony at Berhampur on September 15.

With the addition of these new trains, Odisha will have a total of six Vande Bharat trains, improving the state’s railway infrastructure. The central government has allocated a record Rs 10,586 crore for this purpose in the recent budget, with ongoing projects worth Rs 54,434 crore.

CM Majhi thanked Railway Minister Vaishnaw for the invitation, acknowledging the central government’s support for Odisha’s railway development.