Three more vaccine stores in Odisha get ISO 9001:2015 certification

Bhubaneswar: Three more vaccine stores in Odisha received ISO 9001:2015 certification for routine immunisation and ensuring quality & safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Regional Vaccine Store, Sundargarh, District Vaccine Store, Rayagada and District Vaccine Store, Keonjhar are now ISO 9001:2015 certified for Routine Immunization & COVID-19 vaccine Quality Management System.

The Regional Vaccine Store in Bhubaneswar was the first to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department proudly shared the achievement on its Twitter handle.

Happy to share that Regional Vaccine Store, Sundargarh, Dist Vaccine Store, Rayagada & Dist Vaccine Store, Keonjhar are now ISO 9001:2015 certified for Routine Immunization & #COVID19 vaccine Quality Management System. Ensuring quality & safety of vaccines is our priority. pic.twitter.com/GOim3FLzye — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 15, 2021

The Vaccine Stores received the certification International Accurate Certification Services for complying with the COVID-19 Vaccine Quality Management System.

The units maintained a proper cold chain, recorded a low sickness rate, ensured effective supply chain management of routine immunisation and vaccine to all district vaccine stores. The facility also ensured efficacy & quality of vaccine by recording temperature twice a day on a daily basis and ensuring zero wastage by following FIFO and EEFO guidelines.

The International Accurate Certification Services is responsible for providing to the willing organizations. The IAC is an expert in providing Certifications like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 13485, ISO/TS 16949, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO 29990 and ISO 50001 to the organizations and is capable of project implementations in various fields across the business domain for the betterment of the society.