Three More Officials Of Odisha Govt Given Compulsory Retirement

Bhubaneswar: Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the Odisha government on Thursday ordered compulsory retirement to three officers and expelled a Revenue In-charge from Service.

The officers who were given compulsory retirement are:

The Community Organizer (Jatani Municipality and former officer of Chatrapur NAC) of Sambalpur Municipality Corporation Lalita Kapoor. There are two cases of corruption against the officer.

Officer of Belpahar Municipality Lokanath Tiwari has been given compulsory retirement due to incompetence and dishonesty.

Former Officer of Jharsuguda Municipality Ramchandra Pradhan has been given compulsory retirement due to incompetence, dishonesty, and financial irregularities.

The Revenue Inspector of Betal village Puri Manoj Kumar Parida has been expelled for misconduct, negligence in duty, and disobedience to the orders of higher authorities.

The action was taken against these officials on the basis of feedback received from the general public. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Mo Sarkar initiative has been a successful model in reaching out to people and collecting feedback on governance.

With this, a total of 140 corrupt officials have been slapped with compulsory retirement by the State Government till date.