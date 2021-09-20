Three More Hirakud Gates Opened

Sambalpur: Three more sluice gates of Hirakud dam were opened on Monday following the rise in the water level of the reservoir. At present, excess water is being released through 7 sluice gates of the dam.

As on 9 AM today, the water level of Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) stood at 629.54 feet against full reservoir level (FRL) of 630 feet. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,77,691 cusec and the outflow 1,44,228 cusec.

As informed by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) the water level is rising in six river systems across the State.