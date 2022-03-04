Three more C-17s bring back stranded Indians

New Delhi: As part of ongoing Operation Ganga, 3 more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary.

“First four IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material,” IAF officials said.

The C-17s played a crucial role in transporting soldiers and military equipment to eastern Ladakh last year when the border row with China was at its peak. The US-origin heavy-lifter was also at the centre of the IAF’s efforts for Covid relief last year.

The aircraft was also used to evacuate Indian citizens from Afghanistan last year. It has been involved in humanitarian missions in Nepal, the Maldives and Yemen in recent years.