Three Mobile Phone Snatchers, 2 Receivers Nabbed In City

Barang: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of snatching mobile phones and two receivers of the stolen devices.

The accused were identified as Malay Mallick (19), Suman Mallick (19) of Gothapatana, Rintu Baghasingh (23) of Kantabad, Susanta Baghasingh(26), and Alok Badajena(26), of Kantabad under Chandaka police station limits.

A total of 14 mobile phones and one scooter (bearing Reg No. OD 33 AD 5298) has been seized from them, the police said.

According to reports, one Dukhishyam Tudu (24), of Bharatpur area, lodged a complaint with the Chandaka police stating that three miscreants snatched away his mobile phone in of the Institute of Mathematics at Andharua area on the city outskirts and sped away on a scooter.

Following an investigation, the police apprehended three accused persons along with two receivers with the seizure of the stolen mobile phones from them.

The accused persons confessed to having committed snatching of mobile phones in different areas of Chandaka, Bharatpur, and Tamando, the police added.