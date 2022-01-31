Three Minors Swept Away While Playing In Sea In TN’s Ennore, 2 Bodies Recovered 

Chennai: Fire personnel of Chennai recovered two bodies of the three children who were washed away at Nettukuppam beach, Ennore.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday while a total of seven children had gone to the Nettukuppam beach along with their parents and relatives. Three children, Alex (12), Rudra (13), and Vicky (10) had accompanied David, Alex’s father, and their relatives on Sunday to the beach at Nettukuppam.

While the children were playing in the water, they were pulled in by strong currents. David rushed to the kids and saved four of them. Fishermen nearby tried to find the three missing kids, but in vain. David then informed Ennore police and the fire department was alerted.

After pertinent efforts, the fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra. Fire personnel is on the lookout for Vicky. Police registered a case and inquiries are on.