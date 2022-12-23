Three Minors Meet Watery Grave While Taking Bath In Kendrapada

Kendrapada: In an unfortunate incident, three kids met a watery grave while bathing in a pond in Bagapatia village under Rajnagar police limits of Kendrapada district.

The deceased kids have been identified as Vishal Rout son of Sushant Rout, Saishab Sahu’s son Sandeep Sahoo and Birakishore Parida’s son Bishen Parida. They all have the same age of 10 years.

According to reports, the incident occured while the trio had gone to take bath in a nearby pond. However, did not return home. Following this, the family member of the kids launched a frantic search after seeing their sandals on the shore of the pond and recovered them from the pond.

They were immediately rushed to Rajnagar Community health centre where the doctors declared the trio dead.

A pall of gloom descended due to the incident. Locals demanded compensation for the bereaved family.