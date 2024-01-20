Three Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: At least three Maoists including two women were killed in an encounter between Maoists and security forces in the hills of Belam Gutta near Balmendra on Friday.

Based on intelligence input, the joint team of DRG Bijapur and CoBRA CRPF Dalgaon set out an anti-Maoist operation at around 7:30 am near the hills of Bellamgutta.

An encounter took place in that area and three Maoists including two women were killed. Also, a huge cache of explosives and guns was seized from their possessions.