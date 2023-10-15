Three Maoists Caught Smuggling Explosives On Andhra-Odisha Border

Malkangiri: Three Maoists were apprehended by the police from the Bhadrachalam bus stand in Andhra Pradesh bordering Odisha, and a huge cache of explosives materials was seized.

According to police, three Maoists were waiting for the bus at the Bhadrachalam bus stand in Andhra Pradesh bordering Odisha’s Malkangiri district today to smuggle explosive materials to the Maoist organization.

After receiving information from a special source, a police team reached the spot and seized the explosive materials from them.

During questioning, they all admitted that they were Maoists. The arrested persons, identified as Gunji Vijay, Bontha Naveen, and Bhukia Naveen have been forwarded to the court today.

Among the explosive materials seized from the arrested Maoist are wires, gelatin, detonators, mobile phones, etc, the police said.