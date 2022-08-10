Three LeT militants trapped in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a ‘wanted commander’, have been encircled and engaged in a gunfight in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the J&K police said on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

An official said a fierce gunfight with the hiding militants started early Wednesday morning during a search and cordon operation in Budgam’s Waterhail area.

“Three terrorists of the terror outfit LeT (The Resistance Front), including terrorist Lateef Rather, trapped in ongoing encounter,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He said trapped Lateef was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee who was killed in his office in May this year, and Amreen Bhat, an artist popular on social media.