Barang: At least three labourers allegedly died of asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank at an apartment in Trisulia within Barang police station limits in Cuttack on Friday.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, it is believed that the labourers succumbed to asphyxiation during the removal of the septic tank’s centering, which had a very narrow opening.

According to reports, the labourers lost consciousness upon entering the septic tank as a result of asphyxiation. The Baranga Fire Service personnel were notified and promptly arrived at the scene to rescue the workers.

The labourers were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a 108 ambulance. Unfortunately, upon arrival, two were pronounced dead by the doctors. Subsequently, the third labourer succumbed while undergoing treatment.