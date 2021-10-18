Three Labourers Die Of Asphyxiation In Septic Tank In Rayagada

Rayagada: As many as three labourers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at Panchali village under Saranagada panchayat in Rayagada district on Monday.

The victims were engaged in the construction work for the last few days. On Monday, the workers were involved in removing the slab that supports the concrete structure and died due to suffocation.

Sources said that the septic tank was kept closed for nearly a month and poisonous gases could have formed inside, leading to asphyxiation.

Finally, the fire department reached the spot and pulled out three bodies from the septic tank. The bodies of the three men were then sent to a nearby Government Hospital for an autopsy.