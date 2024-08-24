Three Labourers Die of Asphyxiation in Sambalpur, One Critical

Sambalpur: Three labourers tragically lost their lives to asphyxiation while performing centring work on a septic tank in Pukuda village within the Jamankira police jurisdiction in Sambalpur district, on Saturday.

Sources indicate that the accident happened as the labourers were engaged in centring for a toilet tank still under construction.

The deceased have been identified as Srikant Munda, Bharat Rana, and Basant Dehuri. Another labourer, Siddharth Munda, is critically ill and receiving care at the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Reports suggest that the toilet tank was built about four months prior, yet its centring remained unfinished and was due to be completed today.

It is reported that the four labourers entered the tank but quickly lost consciousness due to lack of air. Subsequently, they were taken to the Fashimal Community Health Centre, where three were pronounced dead.

Following the doctors’ advice at Fashimal CHC, Siddharth Munda was transferred to Sambalpur DHH for advanced medical treatment.